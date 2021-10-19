Barclays Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €25.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.08 ($33.04).

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €28.67 ($33.73) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.45.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

