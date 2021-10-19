Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group (LON:III)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

LON:III opened at GBX 1,307 ($17.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 946.60 ($12.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06.

In other news, insider David Hutchison purchased 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders purchased 1,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,791 over the last quarter.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

