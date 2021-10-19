Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.99.
About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.
