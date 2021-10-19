Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

