Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

BGH opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.