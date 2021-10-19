Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) & Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Financial Contrast

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Custom Development has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 4.35% 16.02% 4.93% Harbor Custom Development -4.68% -14.91% -4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Harbor Custom Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.13 billion 0.27 $52.23 million $1.89 9.70 Harbor Custom Development $50.40 million 0.59 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beazer Homes USA and Harbor Custom Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Harbor Custom Development on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia. The Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.