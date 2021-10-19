Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 82.50 Per Share

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,416 ($44.63) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,376.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,433.68. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19.

BWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,929.78 ($51.34).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

