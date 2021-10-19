Berenberg Bank Increases Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 308

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 273.86 ($3.58) on Monday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a market cap of £21.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider John Allan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

