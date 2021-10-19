Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $6.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $139,239.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00065967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.42 or 0.99809474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.88 or 0.06070782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

