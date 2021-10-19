BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,017 ($26.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £102.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,064.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

