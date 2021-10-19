BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.