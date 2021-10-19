BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Cap of $134.30 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $73.32 or 0.00114210 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $134.30 million and $37.39 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,449,775 coins and its circulating supply is 1,831,662 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

