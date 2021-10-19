Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE BIO opened at $727.17 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $507.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $773.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.61.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.