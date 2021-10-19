Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $327.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $327.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.81.

Shares of BIIB opened at $269.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

