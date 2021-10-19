Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $327.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $327.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.81.
Shares of BIIB opened at $269.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
