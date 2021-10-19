Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$9.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.48.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR opened at C$6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.57.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.