Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $20.68 million and approximately $262.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

