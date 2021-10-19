BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $1.85 on Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00190466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00088596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.