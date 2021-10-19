BitWhite Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $138,657.65 and $180,687.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

