BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Down 23.7% in September

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

HYT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 197,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

