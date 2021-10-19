BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $896.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $895.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.