BlackRock Inc. Purchases 25,268 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of OptimizeRx worth $68,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $1,270,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,252 shares of company stock worth $6,441,712. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 727.00 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPRX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.