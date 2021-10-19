BlackRock Inc. Sells 614,866 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,588,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 614,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dorian LPG worth $64,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,964 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPG stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $510.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.37. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

