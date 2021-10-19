Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 29th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:BSL opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

