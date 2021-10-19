Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after buying an additional 189,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.