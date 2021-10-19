BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €63.00 ($74.12) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €61.00 ($71.76).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised BNP Paribas to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.83%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

