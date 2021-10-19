Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Update

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,258,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

