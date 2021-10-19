BorgWarner Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,402 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average volume of 900 put options.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 178,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $22,702,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 137,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

