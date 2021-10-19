Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $310,272.79 and $2,788.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00040741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00189689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

