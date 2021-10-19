Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.