BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in September

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,710,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

