Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Position Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 49.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brightcove by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 46.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brightcove by 83.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $495.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

