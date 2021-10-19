Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $859.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.22 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.92.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,381. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

