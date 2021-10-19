Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,586. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average is $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

