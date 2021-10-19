Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Camtek reported sales of $40.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $264.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 87,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,954. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. Camtek has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Camtek by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

