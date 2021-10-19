Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce sales of $456.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.90 million and the lowest is $447.50 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $373.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.32. 478,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,280. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

