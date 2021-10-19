Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce $152.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $158.60 million. SP Plus reported sales of $118.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $582.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SP Plus by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,961,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 240,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SP Plus by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,949. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $667.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

