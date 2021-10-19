Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.