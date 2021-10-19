Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

