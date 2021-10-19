Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.66. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.69. 18,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,384. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

