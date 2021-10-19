Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.98. 834,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,673. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.