Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.37. Canada Goose reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 48.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 7.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 23.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. 28,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,183. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

