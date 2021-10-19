Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $794.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

CCS stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

