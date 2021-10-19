Brokerages Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 910%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on E. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of -315.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -295.83%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

