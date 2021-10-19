Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Qualys reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,878 shares of company stock worth $48,703,625. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,818. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

