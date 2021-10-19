Brokerages Set Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Target Price at $46.75

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 128.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 64,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

