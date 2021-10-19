Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price at C$18.82

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$16.56. 203,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.