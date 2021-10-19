Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price at $76.25

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on IART shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

