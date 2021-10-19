Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $121.63

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.63.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.15. 10,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

