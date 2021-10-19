Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $508.29

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $508.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ROP traded up $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $472.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,993. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day moving average is $460.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

