Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $138.00

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. 31,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

