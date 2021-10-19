Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT at $69.20

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $86.38. 3,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.