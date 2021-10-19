BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a report published on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.75. 136,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,939. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,711,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,078,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,515,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

